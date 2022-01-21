2022/01/21 | 19:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) welcomes the contribution of SEK 50 million (approximately USD 5.7 million) from the Government of Sweden, which will support the Government of Iraq with humanitarian, socio-economic, and reconstruction efforts while protecting vulnerable civilians from the threat posed by explosive ordnance.Due to successive conflicts in Iraq from 1980 […]

Sweden Renews Support for De-Mining in Iraq