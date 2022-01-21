Light Your Leadership Inc. Shares The Answer to Hybrid Headaches

2022/01/21 | 20:30 - Source: Iraq News

Dreaming about the future of work.



Illustration by Naylissah Joy Aristide

How to successfully transition to the workplace of the future in a post-pandemic world

The time is now to elevate and evolve our organizations for the better.



We cannot let this opportunity to reinvent the way we work fall to the ground.”

— From Lisa Anna Palmer's upcoming book, Leadership & The Hybrid Workplace

OTTAWA, CANADA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many leaders are getting a headache wondering how they will make things work in a post-pandemic hybrid workplace.



No doubt, the fear and apprehension that managers and their employees may be experiencing is justified, as they are facing massive change, uncertainty, and unprecedented workplace transformation.Successfully maneuvering through this period of time requires that leaders upgrade their 'operating system' with what researcher and author Ryan Gottfredson and his contemporaries refer to as vertical development.



Leaders of today can benefit from upgrading their human skills, working on their mindsets, increasing their stress tolerance, and connecting with a sense of purpose to make work more meaningful.



This is how they'll engage people on their teams to love their work and strengthen collegial relationships–all while they provide excellent client service, and drive healthy and sustainable results.In order to ensure a smoother transition to the workplace of the future, organizations need to develop and implement plans with provisions for added support for workers at all levels.



With the transition to hybrid workplaces, formal leaders are wondering how they will accomplish the following:• Design a workplace that will take into consideration employee preferences with respect to virtual, in person, or hybrid work and ensure they meet operational requirements• Be able to manage resistance and engage employees in collaborative ways to implement a workplace where all have the opportunity to realize their full potential and achieve results in a sustainable manner• Create a modern, inclusive and welcoming workplace where people will feel like they belong and within which they will do, be, and feel their bestTo respond to these needs as we transition to the workplace of the future, Lisa Anna Palmer of Light Your Leadership Inc.



recommends that employers implement a comprehensive approach to ensure that leaders at all levels further develop the proper skills, mindsets, and competencies, so they are well equipped to succeed in both virtual and hybrid workplaces.



The answer to the hybrid headaches around the globe include the comprehensive '7 Steps to Reset with Purpose in a Post-Pandemic World,' which include:1.



(P) Putting people & planet first: More and more organizations are practicing the Triple Bottom-Line, first coined by John Elkington in 1994.



Also known as The 3P bottom-line, this management philosophy invites leaders to focus on people (employees) and the planet (environmental sustainability) first, and then positive and socially responsible results will follow.



Using this sound approach will help ensure that an organization is seen as a sustainable and socially responsible employer, creating winning conditions to have an advantage during this period of the Great Resignation.2.



(U) Understanding the struggle and that it's not "business as usual": The pandemic has affected everyone and as managers prepare for a post-pandemic workplace, they need to realize that people are coming back after having experienced a range of challenges both personal and professional.



Managers will need to learn how to support themselves and to draw on empathy to support employees during a period of struggle.3.



(R) Resetting the culture: There has been no better time to take stock and build on the positives, to let go of the old patterns that sent pre-pandemic engagement levels plummeting and sick leave and 'presenteeism' skyrocketing.



Now’s the time that the culture can be transformed and offer employees the opportunity to integrate their work-life and to give their best in healthy ways.4.



(P) Psychological safety & physical security: Creating psychologically safe workspaces includes developing environments that are diverse, equitable, and inclusive, while assuring that all employees feel like they can be authentic and belong, contribute ideas, and can raise any concerns they may have.



These workplaces are designed to ensure personal and physical security so that employees can feel confident that their personal safety and mental health will be considered a top priority.5.



(O) Office Set-up and technology: Being intentional while ensuring the proper mix of in-person, virtual, and hybrid work: This aspect looks at engaging employees in healthy work practices be they working from home or at the physical office.



This ranges from paying attention to their workspace, such as lighting and ergonomics, to developing healthy work habits such as ensuring breaks from screen-time, stretching, and taking lunch breaks.



This also includes ensuring that the proper technology and skill sets are in place to work effectively and efficiently in a hybrid work environment.6.



(S) Service-minded leadership: Leaders in the workplace of the future understand that being role models for servant leadership will inspire employees to provide excellent service to clients.



Formal leaders will need to further empower, equip, educate, and engage employees.



They will upgrade their desire and ability to establish human connection and sound collegial relationships and make a positive difference in the lives of others.7.



(E) Evolve & elevate by democratizing Leadership: This is about leadership at all levels, all ages, all backgrounds.



Democratizing leadership recognizes that every employee has a responsibility to contribute to a positive, inclusive, and civil work environment, regardless of their formal titles.



Empowering employees from all levels, all ages, and all backgrounds to discover and tap into their own personal leadership will lead to better workplaces for all.As we move toward instituting a new work paradigm, this process will help leaders to create human connection, build resiliency, expand their leadership competencies, and inspire creativity for continued innovation.If you want to learn more about what can be done to transition to the workplace of the future, connect with Lisa Anna Palmer at https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisaannapalmer/More About the author:Lisa Anna Palmer, is Founder & CEO of Light Your Leadership Inc., the international bestselling author of Light A Fire In Their Hearts: The Truth About Leadership and of the upcoming Leadership & The Hybrid Workplace: The 7 Steps To Reset With Purpose In A Post-Pandemic World.



She and her team are dedicated to helping leaders at all levels, all ages, and all backgrounds to shine their light and do their part to make the world a better workplace.

Lisa Anna PalmerLight Your Leadership Inc.Lisa@LightYourLeadership.com

You just read:

News Provided By

January 21, 2022, 15:49 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Law, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release