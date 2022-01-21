Video: Pipeline Explosion appears caused by Falling Pylon

2022/01/21 | 21:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Australia's SBS News has published CCTV footage purporting to show the explosion that temporarily closed the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline earlier this week.
It appears to show an electricity pylon falling on the pipeline.
According to Kurdish news agency Rudaw, a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had claimed responsibility for the […]
