Video: Pipeline Explosion appears caused by Falling Pylon

2022/01/21 | 21:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Australia's SBS News has published CCTV footage purporting to show the explosion that temporarily closed the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline earlier this week.It appears to show an electricity pylon falling on the pipeline.According to Kurdish news agency Rudaw, a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) had claimed responsibility for the […]

