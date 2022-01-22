2022/01/22 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced that flights from Gaziantep to Erbil will begin on 24th January.AnadoluJet will operate the route on Mondays and Thursdays.(Source: Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure)

read more New Air Route between Erbil and Gaziantep first appeared on Iraq Business News.