New Air Route between Erbil and Gaziantep

2022/01/22 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Turkey's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced that flights from Gaziantep to Erbil will begin on 24th January.
AnadoluJet will operate the route on Mondays and Thursdays.
(Source: Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure)
