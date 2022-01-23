2022/01/23 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- People who have been forced to leave everything behind are among the most vulnerable in the world, and the situation is only getting worse, with the added emergency of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.Many refugees have suffered tremendously due to the crisis, and UNHCR reports an urgent need to assist.In response, H&M has donated clothing to displaced communities in Iraq, to help families keep warm during the cold […]

read more H&M donates Clothing to Displaced Persons in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.