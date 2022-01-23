Poland Contributes to UNDP's Iraq Fund

2022/01/23 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes an additional PLN 1 million (approximately US$ 244,000) contribution from the Government of Poland to its flagship Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS).This critical support will focus on stabilizing the five governorates liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) to facilitate the […]

