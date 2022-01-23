Iraq tightens security on border with Syria after IS militants' jailbreak

2022/01/23 | 12:42 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad [Iraq], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Iraq on Saturday tightened security measures on the borderline with neighboring Syria after a jailbreak by militants of the Islamic State (IS) in a Kurdish-controlled prison in Syria's Hasakah Province.

"There are directives issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces to double the security measures on the Iraqi-Syrian border," Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi security forces are ready to confront any attempt by IS militants to infiltrate Iraqi territory, Rasoul was quoted as saying by INA.

On Thursday, a group of IS militants escaped from a prison in the Gweiran neighborhood of Hasakah, followed by violent clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the IS.



