Iraq Tightens Security On Border With Syria After Daesh Militants' Jailbreak

2022/01/23 | 13:14 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

BAGHDAD, Jan 23 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq yesterday, tightened security measures on the borderline with neighbouring Syria, after a jailbreak by militants of the Daesh group, in a Kurdish-controlled prison, in Syria's Hasakah Province.

“There are directives issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces, to double the security measures on the Iraqi-Syrian border,” Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, told the media.

The Iraqi security forces are ready to confront any attempt by the Daesh militants, to infiltrate into Iraqi territory, Rasoul was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, a group of Daesh militants escaped from a prison in the Gweiran neighbourhood of Hasakah, followed by violent clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Daesh group.– NNN-NINA

