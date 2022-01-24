Jordan - Iraqi forces kill 5 Daesh fighters in Nineveh Governorate

2022/01/24 | 10:14 - Source: Iraq News

Baghdad, Jan 23 (Petra) -- The Iraqi forces Sunday found the bodies of five Deash fighters who were killed in an Iraqi air raid in the Nineveh Governorate.The army had confirmed the death of a number of 'terrorists' in an air raid Saturday that targeted a group of Daesh fighters in a desert area near the city of Mosul.

