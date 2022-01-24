4 Iraqi Federal police forces killed in Kirkuk blast

2022/01/24 | 19:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to Al-Sumaria News, an explosion took place on Monday in the Iraqi province of Kirkuk.The cause of the incident was said the explosion of an explosive device on the path of a car carrying Iraqi police forces.

At least four Iraqi Federal police officers were killed in the blast.

The news comes as ISIL terrorists killed 11 Iraqi army forces last Friday in an attack on an area in Diyala.

