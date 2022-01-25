ISIS cells are reappearing in Syria and Iraq


ISIS cells are reappearing in Syria and Iraq
2022/01/25 | 12:40 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- … on an Iraqi military post near Baghdad on Friday.

Eleven Iraqi soldiers … being ISIS sympathizers or anti-Kurdish elements.

Also, ISIS cells … in Syria and Iraq who share an anti-Kurdish agenda.

The … due to the existence of “Saddam soldiers” – Arab Sunni elements …

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links