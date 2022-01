2022/01/26 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to the Sabereen News, the sound of an explosion was heard on Tuesday, in the Wadi Zaitun area in Kirkuk.

According to the report, Iraqi officials have not yet commented about the blast.

No casualties have been reported

The news comes as an explosion reported yesterday in the western part of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

