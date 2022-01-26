2022/01/26 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The President of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) has laid the foundation stone for the $594-million crude oil processing plant at Block 9, within the Al-Fayha Oil Field in Basra Province.Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said that the development is important for the production of light oil, with a target for this […]

read more Work Starts at $594m Oil Processing Plant at Block 9 first appeared on Iraq Business News.