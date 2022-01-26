KDC Buys KREDCO Real Estate


KDC Buys KREDCO Real Estate
2022/01/26 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Development Corporation (KDC) has bought the majority shareholding of Erbil-based KREDCO Real Estate Limited Company.

KREDCO has previously been described as a joint venture between the KDC and the Kuwait-based National Real Estate Company (NREC).

According to a disclosure to the Kuwaiti stock exchange, NREC said it sold its 51-percent […]

read more KDC Buys KREDCO Real Estate first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links