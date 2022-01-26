KDC Buys KREDCO Real Estate

2022/01/26 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Development Corporation (KDC) has bought the majority shareholding of Erbil-based KREDCO Real Estate Limited Company.KREDCO has previously been described as a joint venture between the KDC and the Kuwait-based National Real Estate Company (NREC).According to a disclosure to the Kuwaiti stock exchange, NREC said it sold its 51-percent […]

