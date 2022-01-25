The Kingdom of Muslim Rulers Series by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams

2022/01/26 | 09:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kingdom of Muslim Rulers Series are very useful knowledgeable books that will help the readers to know more about the great Muslim rulers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kingdom of the Muslim Rulers (Book series) are very useful knowledgeable books that will help the readers to know more about the great rulers like THE KINGDOM OF HAZRAT ABU BAKR (R.A), The Kingdom of Hazrat Umer R.A, The Kingdom Of Hazrat Uthman ibn Affan R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A), THE KINGDOM OF HAZRAT MUAWIYA IBN ABI SUFYAN, The Kingdom of Hazrat Al Mansur.The Arabic word Ṣaḥābah is used to describe anyone who has come in contact with the Prophet of Islam; Muhammad (S.A.W).



No matter how slight the contact provided the person believed with him, he is regarded as a companion.



But like any other thing in life, there is rank and difference in the degree of companionship.The first four Caliphs; regarded as Aṣḥāb in Arabic are held in the highest esteem among the Muslims.



And they are part of the ten companions that the noble Prophet was instructed by God to give glad tidings of going to the paradise.Many things arouse our affections in us as humans.



One's love for one's family and close friends is natural, but loving fellow humans isn’t just enough to be a Muslim.



If someone wants to be a Muslim, he/she must have the greatest love for the Messenger of God, the Holy Prophet Muhammad, his companions and for all other creatures in the universe.There are several Hadiths and verses on the uniqueness of companions of the Prophet.



They are well-praised by Allah and a good number of them were promised Paradise due to their sacrifices and forbearances to lots of difficult circumstances when Islam was still in its maiden stage.These books are divided into three parts that focus on different phases in their lives.



The first part is about early life of these leaders.



These books discuss in detail the different events that took place in their lives when they accepted Islam.



The persecution they faced after accepting Islam and how they remained steadfast on the religion of Islam.



The second part of these books talks about the support and companionship of these rulers.



The third and final part is about the Caliphate, when these rulers were appointed as Caliphs after the death of the Prophet (S.A.S), they played a significant role in uniting the Muslims.Through these books series, readers will get to know about the well deed the rulers did and helped the people to settle peacefully.About the Author: Dr.



Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is the President of LamAid Ltd.



and a writer who has lived in the UK for over 10 years.



The writer believes in the path of God and has written books on the true path of Islam and about the Life after death.



Some of his books are (Life after Death series) Life in Heaven, Life in Hell.The writer has written many books on the great Prophets of Islam.



Some of his books are (The Prophet’s Miracles Series): The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Moses (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Solomon (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet David (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Elisha (PBUH)and The Mighty People of Aad and Prophet Hud AS.The author believes in a balanced life and thus also penned down his own dimension about life in "Being Unconditional” (11 steps to a perfectly balanced life).The author also wrote a book on Women: What the women want in their Soulmate.Also, during this pandemic, where there is so much thirst for the job, the author has also written an unparalleled book on the job hunt i.e.: The “Insider” Secrets to Landing Your Dream Job in Tech.The author is continuing to professionally pursue his endeavours and work with his next assignment to heighten his creative mind.



All these books are available online at Amazon.For any information or any other queries:-Email: info@lamaid.orgWebsite: www.lamaid.org

Dr.



