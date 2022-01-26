Renovating American Democracy - Innovating Through 21st Century Societal Problems in America

2022/01/26 | 22:38 - Source: Iraq News

American Democracy experienced many Inflection Points 2017-2021 demanding Review and Modernization of many Ideologies on the road to Renovating Democracy.

The power of the ballot we need in sheer defense, else what shall save us from a second slavery?" — W. E. B. Du Bois

— W.



E.



B.



Du Bois

GARFIELD HTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Democracy's Art of Possible - What would America look like if Americans used their time and resources to examine the ideologies and constructs of society for the purpose of identifying opportunities for improvement, growth, and unity? America's Newest Superhero, the book titled '2021 American Ideologies Reimagined' provides a lens into what that art of possibility could look like.



When Americans elevate their minds from dwelling in low places like racism, sexism, ageism, inhumanity, and injustice, democracy’s art of possibility opens up with new and exciting opportunities to renovate ideologies that currently tolerate Racism, Division, Injustice, Inequity, and Inhumanity.'2021 American Ideologies Reimagined’ written by Jameel L.



Radford and published in Dec.



2021 creates a new and innovative approach to not only book style, format, and structure, but also includes a Book Concierge who guides readers through the examination of several existing ideologies evaluating whether the ideologies are effective, working, and applicable as-in in the 21st Century.



The Book Concierge guides the perspectives derived from current events, historical facts, activities, thought-provoking self-assessments, and documented societal and behavioral dysfunctions in the examination and evaluation of ideologies in each chapter along with transformational thinking about the "art of possible" and innovative renovation ideas, recommendations and inventions.



The Book Concierge does an extraordinary job of using perspectives, narratives, and illustrations to transform unpleasant/controversial content/topics like racism into thought-provoking exercises, illustrations of historical facts, and conversational points of view focused on truth and developmental growth, not accusation, that can be facilitated in the home, classroom, lecture, town hall, workplace, and government.Highlights‘2021 American Ideologies Reimagined’ suggests that societal inflection points reinvent themselves year after year because the root problems are often swept over for quick wins easily accommodated through political campaign promises, political speak and manufactured narratives that dismiss results for hyperbole.



The author contends that Politicians seem to use this flawed strategy to their advantage, extending the hyperbole throughout the duration of their term in office leaving the returning inflection point(s) for the newly elected.



The book cites as an example how People of Color, Women, and LGTBQ continue to raise the fact that America has not reached "Settled Democracy", "Settled Justice", or "Settled Equality" where the underserved are able to fully redeem their constitutional rights and benefits of citizenship, but rather are allocated "Fractional Democracy", "Fractional Justice", and "Fractional Equality" by the Privileged.



The unresolved and recurring petitions for Equity, Equality, and Justice prompts readers to evaluate the definition of what is an American, and offers readers the opportunity to craft an inclusive operational definition of what an American is, listing excludes and includes in the definition.Broad Range of Topics, Insightful Perspectives, Innovative Ideas, thought-provoking questionsOne Book - 2021 American Ideologies Reimagined1.) Congress - New Legislative ideas that enable an inclusive Democracy with standards and measures of accountability and consequence2.) College - Examination of Ideologies and societal inflection points (Political Science, Ethnic Studies, American History, Education, Government, Law,Popular Culture, Sociology) for Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate Degree Programs.



Curriculum Renovation that dramatically changes the regimen ofacademic development, preparation, and application.



Introduction of the new concept of ‘Multi-College’ and 'Multiversity’, enhancing the overallacademic experience3.) Parenting - Formulaic Framing that charts developmental investments against expected and desired behavioral responses and outcomes4.) Education - Patent Pending Invention - Digicational SmartBook® transforming the teaching and learning experience from primarily premise orlocation-based instruction and learning environments leveraging innovations in technology to teach and learn from anywhere.



The DigicationalSmartBook® appears to have the potential to bridge the learning gap across socio-economic boundaries as well as be a catalyst for America to usherDeveloping Countries into the 21st Century5.) Immigration - Innovative approach to permanently resolve immigration reform in the U.S.



and around the world6.) Guns – Gun Controls, Accountability and invitation to change the culture of guns while respecting 2nd Amendment Rights7.) Employment – Recycling Key Learnings from the Pandemic Inflection Point to transform Employer-based hiring8.) Justice - Patent Pending Invention - Detainment Bar® - solution to Humane Arrests and Detainment9.) Government - Recommendations to establish requirements in ethics, behavior and eligibility to hold public office along with consequences for willfulviolations.



Proposal of new laws that firmly establish standards of conduct and performance REQUIRED from elected officials (Fed & State).Recommendation and proposal for Jurisprudence Review Board responsible for Equitable Justice Quarterly Review of each state with the ability tomake referrals to the DOJ for uneven applications of Justice10.) Humanity - Evolving Ideology that includes Climate Change and Equality as opportunities for mainstreamed cultural experiences that have the abilityto greatly reduce Planet Abuse/Climate Extinction and Racism/Injustice11.) Society - Journey to One Democracy, One Justice, One Equality for all citizensBonuses:Treasure Trove of Ideas and Recommendations for Government, Corporate America, Law Enforcement, Game Manufacturers, Parents, Schools, SocietyUniting Proclamation of Personal HumanityThe book author invites readers to stop running, stop hiding, stop denying, stop lying, stop justifying, stop pointing fingers, stop blaming, stop marginalizing and begin the process of having fact-based conversations that deal with the truth head-on to collectively architect a better tomorrow.



Additionally, the Author asserts that it is not as hard as it may seem, especially since '2021 American Ideologies Reimagined' provides frameworks, innovative ideas, and recommendations to make some of the more challenging conversations a lot easier.2021 American Ideologies Reimagined – December 6, 2021by Jameel Lateef Radford (Author)Paperback $39.95Hardcover $49.95

Jameel L.



RadfordBook Author+1 216-395-7724booksuperhero1@gmail.comVisit us on social media:Twitter

