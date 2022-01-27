Explosion heard in Iraq's Basra

2022/01/27 | 00:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Media sources on Wednesday reported that an explosion was heard in Al-Zubair district in Basra Governorate, Iraq.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Sabereen News also reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in the Wadi Zaitun area in Kirkuk.

A security source reported that police officers were injured in an explosion in Kirkuk,

According to the source, an explosive device blew up targeting a vehicle of the Federal police forces in the governorate, injuring four officers in it.

This comes as Talib al-Musawi, one of the commanders of the Popular Mobilization Forces, announced on Sunday that the Resistance groups have started a large-scale operation in areas of Diyala province.

