2022/01/27 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to link their power grids.It was signed by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim.The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr.Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi [Hamed Al Gazi], called on […]

read more Saudi Arabia and Iraq to link Electricity Grids first appeared on Iraq Business News.