Saudi Arabia and Iraq to link Electricity Grids


2022/01/27 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to link their power grids.

It was signed by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim.

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr.

Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi [Hamed Al Gazi], called on […]

