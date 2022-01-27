2022/01/27 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Finance to provide 15 billion dinars (approximately $10 million) to the Ministry of the Interior, the Agency for Federal Security Affairs, and the Border Guard Forces Command, to enhance security and start the second phase of construction of a concrete barrier between Wadi Al-Ajeeh […]

read more Iraq allocates $10m to build 50km Security Barrier first appeared on Iraq Business News.