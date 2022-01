Chinese Consortium wins $594m Iraq Oil Processing Contract

2022/01/27 | 05:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Kuwait Energy Basra Limited (KE Basra), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based United Energy Group (UEG), has entered into the EPCC (engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning) contract with a Chinese consortium to provide a central processing facility including oil treatment system and auxiliary systems at Block 9 in Basra.The contractor […]

