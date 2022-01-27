2022/01/27 | 05:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UK-based Aggreko has announced that it has completed commissioning of the largest flare-gas-to-power project in the Middle East to date at 165 MW capacity.The plant is situated nearby the Saqala [Sarqala] Field, Garmain block, South East Kurdistan.The 165 MW modular power plant has run at full capacity for 72 hours in the project's […]

read more Aggreko completes Flare-Gas-to-Power plant in KRI first appeared on Iraq Business News.