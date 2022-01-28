Iraqi Drilling Company visits SOCAR AQS

2022/01/28 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The General Director of Azerbaijan-based oil services company SOCAR AQS, Samir Mollayev, met with a delegation led by General Director of Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC), Basim Abdulkareem, on Tuesday.At the meeting held in Socar's Baku office, he informed the guests about the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan, […]

