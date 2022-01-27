Advancing Children’s Social Skills in a Fun and Colorful Way

2022/01/28 | 11:10 - Source: Iraq News

The first book of the series offers children a logical and colorful approach to embracing differences.

The second book of the series is a reminder for children to appreciate their friends and it shows them how to be a good friend.

The third book of the series sparks the imagination of children as it leads them to understand that they have the power to choose who they will be.

In a spirit of love and high regard for all children, mother and daughter duo have created a series of stories that help to spark children's imagination.

The world is a visible melting pot of beautiful children across the globe.



Our stories reflect their presence and fosters acceptance and respect for differences.”

— Carolyn and Amelia Furlow

UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandbox series is a delightfully stimulating book series that advances the social maturity of young children beyond their years.



The concepts and examples of friendship depicted through the pages of this series offer children long lasting behavioral practices that will foster respect and acceptance of differences for years to come.



In a spirit of love and high regard for all children this mother, daughter duo, Carolyn and Amelia Furlow, have created a series of stories which speaks to all children and allows them to feel connected to the stories they read in classrooms and at home.



The first book of The Sandbox Series “The Sandbox A Story of Inclusion and Embracing Differences,” offers children a logical and colorful approach to embracing differences.



This story builds children's self- esteem as it demonstrates to them that their differences make them special and that the differences in others are to be embraced and respected.The second book of the series, “The Sandbox A Story of Sharing and Caring,” is a reminder for children to appreciate their friends and it shows them how to be a good friend.



The third book of the series, “The Sandbox You Are Who You Say You Are,” sparks the imagination of children as it leads them to understand that they have the power to choose who they will be.



Carolyn Furlow received a Master of Arts degree in Creative Writing, a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a double minor in Psychology and Afro American studies.



“As an educator, and mother of three and grandmother to one, I have discovered that children are more likely to excel in their education when they read and identify with characters that look like them.



The Sandbox is meant to celebrate the differences of all people,” she mentions.



“During my time teaching I have experienced first-hand the faces of isolation on students who feel disconnected to the lessons and reading materials in their classrooms.” This statement explains Carolyn Furlow's motive as author of the new children's book series "The Sandbox.”“The world is a visible melting pot of beautiful children across the globe.



Our stories reflect their presence and fosters acceptance and respect for differences,” they explained.



Amelia Furlow, who is a Marriage and Family Therapy intern studying at the University of Southern California, recognized a need for more diverse stories to be told within children’s books.



She decided to collaborate with her mother, Carolyn Furlow, to co-author and create a series that highlight the similarities as well as the individuality of human beings.



According to Amelia Furlow, “Concepts at the beginning of a life can carry through a person’s lifetime.



That is why it is critical to address simple messages of kindness and respect on the onset of children’s development.""Inclusion and respect for others should be a natural habit in our homes, and as parents we have an obligation to show our children the incredible richness of differences from their first years of life, and this book shares this beautiful message,” points Ana Lilia Cruz Hollingsworth, (winner of two Emmy Awards)The Sandbox is available through the following Distributors:AMAZON-INGRAM-BARNES AND NOBLE- WATERSTONES AND MANY MORE!Visit www.thesandboxmeetup.com for more information.

Carolyn FurlowDiverse Dimensions, LLC+1 702-747-0048email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

January 27, 2022, 18:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release