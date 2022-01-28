2022/01/29 | 02:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Baghdad airport hit with rockets, no one hurt No group has claimed credit for the latest attack.Click here to read the full article.

read more Baghdad Airport hit with Rockets first appeared on Iraq Business News.