Belgium supports De-Mining Activities in Iraq

2022/01/29 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq welcomes an additional contribution of EUR 1.5 million (approximately USD 1.69 million) from the Government of Belgium to support the Government of Iraq in protecting civilians impacted by explosive ordnance and enabling humanitarian action, socio-economic development, and peace-building.The legacy of successive conflicts - the recent […]

