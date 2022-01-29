Iraq Finalises December Oil Exports

2022/01/29 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for December of 101,579,927 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.277 million barrels per day (bpd), almost equal to the 3.273 million bpd exported in November.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 98,570,290 barrels, while […]

