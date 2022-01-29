Rockets hit Baghdad airport damage plane 

2022/01/29 | 07:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Several rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging at least one disused civilian aeroplane, Reuters reported Iraqi police sources saying.

The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries.



The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, they said.

Iraq's state news agency reported, citing the country's aviation authority, that there was no disruption to travel.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Rocket attacks – which US and some Iraqi officials blame on Iran-aligned Shia militia groups who oppose the American military presence in the region – have regularly hit the complex in recent years.

READ: Iraq to build a concrete wall along border with Syria