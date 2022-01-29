Iran, Saudi Arabia To Hold Talks In Baghdad Soon To Normalise Ties: Ambassador

2022/01/29 | 08:30 - Source: Iraq News

TEHRAN, Jan 29 (NNN-ISNA) – The fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to normalise bilateral relations, Iraj Masjedi, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq was quoted as saying.

Without specifying the exact date of the talks and the details, Masjedi said, the meeting will be held“soon.”

Iran has sent three diplomats to Saudi Arabia, as the Iranian delegation to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, to resume their activities in Jeddah, after a six-year hiatus.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently held four rounds of negotiations, brokered by Iraq, over resolving the diplomatic impasse between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, in protest against the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, following the Saudi execution of a Shiite cleric.– NNN-ISNA

