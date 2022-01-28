Gripping Instrumentation which builds onto Invigorating Hip Hop: Rising Rap Artist ShaMegga Releases New Album

2022/01/29 | 09:34 - Source: Iraq News

Rising Rap Artist ShaMegga

Under the helm of Savvy Music Publishing, Hip Hop’s promising new force, ShaMegga is set to magnetize listeners with his stirring instrumentation and lyricism

UTICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stimulating and powerful addition to Hip Hop, rising Rap and Hiphop rapper, singer, and producer, ShaMegga is driven to succeed.



With his new mixtape sending waves in the music world, the artist conjures a rhythmic blend of instrumentation and memorable lyricism, paving his journey upward and onward.The compelling new mixtape, titled, “ShaMegga’s Savvy Pack Vol.1” showcases the talented powerhouse stirring magic with the piano, saxophone, and drums.



The new album is marked for release on February 18th, 2022, set to be produced under the umbrella of Savvy Music Publishing.A vibrant persona in Hip Hop, ShaMegga’s musical trajetory was catalyzed after he teamed up with his mother, Mamma Pearl, in 2012 and launched MeggaPearl ENT LLC.



– an independent label equipped with industry standard recording studio and quality instrumentation.



With the tools of MeggaPearl ENT LLC., the artist also sponsored shows and fund-raising events with original and sensory live performances and plays, featuring an exciting range of up-and-coming artists.Apart from working on his own craft, ShaMegga also curated a heartfelt inspirational RadioShow that ran for one and a half year on Syracuse’s WSIV 1540am, airing every Sunday.



ShaMegga’s forthcoming album is preceded by his newest release, “Bando”, which itself follows onto the artist’s debut solo single, “Enjoy Yaself”.ShaMegga marked his debut with “Enjoy Yaself” on February 1st, 2014, having unveiled the single under his own imprint Team Flagg Entertainment.



The song can be purchased at CD Baby, iTunes, Rhapsody and other official music platforms.After having faced a string of trials and tribulations, persevering through hardships in years of prison time, ShaMegga is on the right track towards his musical excellence.



In March 2020, he released 2 singles, “Big Mamma” and “Bando”, introducing the release of upcoming mixtape: “ShaMegga’s Savvy Pack Vol.



1”.Be on the lookout for ShaMegga on all his official music platforms.



Buy and download ShaMegga’s stunning new music, and follow the artist on social media for updates on upcoming releases.



For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through email.###ABOUTAn eclectic R&B and Rap talent, ShaMegga’s musical journey began at the tender age of 5, after the young artist performed in the church chorus, and sang as a lead in Easter Pageants.



By the age of 11, ShaMegga played the trombone and saxophone familiarizing him with both clef’s of the music scale.



The artist’s life took a difficult turn when he faced incarceration, due to past mistakes, however, he effectively used this time to write diverse forms of music.After several years of writing, ShaMegga hit the stage again, opening up for Bobby Valentino, and performing with a R&B group based out of Utica, New York, called Justus.



With Justus, the artist released an album online in 2011, titled, “Grown Folk Thang”.



ShaMegga showcased his talents on Keyboards and lead vocals, with Justus, and is currently looking forward to presenting his own independent talents with the world.LINKSFacebook:

: https://instagram.com/shameggaTwitter: https://twitter.com/shameggaYouTube: https://youtube.com/shameggaSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VngNLBwGfFNv344zcu6mBSoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/shameggaReverbnation: https://Revernation.com/shamegga

SavvySavvy Music Publishing+1 800-983-1362sosavvy456@icloud.com

You just read:

News Provided By

January 28, 2022, 15:58 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release