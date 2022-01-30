France Contributes $1.5m for Women's Protection in Iraq

2022/01/30 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- France Contributes US$ 1.539 M for Women Protection Services through UNFPA Programmes in Iraq The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Iraq welcomes the French Government's new contribution of US$ 1,539,000 to strengthen the prevention of and response to gender-based violence in Anbar, Baghdad, Basra, and Nineveh governorates.The new commitment will focus on increasing […]

