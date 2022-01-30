Scientology Information Center - Honoring Black History Month

2022/01/30 | 13:36 - Source: Iraq News

The Scientology Information Center housed in the historic Clearwater building with its gallery of displays, video screens and information panels.



The center is open daily.

Manager of the Scientology Information Center, Amber Skjelset, welcoming guests to the center’s community board room, housed in the historic Clearwater building.



The center is open to the public daily.

We of the Church believe that all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights.”

— L.



Ron Hubbard, founder of the Scientology religion

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, U.S.A., January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Black History Month (February), the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization invites you to tour the Scientology Information Center at the corner of Fort Harrison and Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.



The Center is open from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm and 2 pm to 6:00 pm, Sundays through Fridays and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturdays.



See for yourself how Scientologists live out their Creed which in part states:"We of the Church believe that all men* of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights."This Creed is demonstrated throughout the Center's interactive exhibits on L.



Ron Hubbard, the founder of the Scientology religion, the humanitarian programs that grew out of his philosophy, the beliefs and practices of Scientology, and videos of thousands of Scientology Churches, missions and groups spanning the globe.American L.



Ron Hubbard lived in Africa in the 1960's.



While in the Southern African nation of Rhodesia (now Zimbawe), Mr.



Hubbard wrote a constitution calling for universal African suffrage - an appeal for what he described as "One Man - One Vote" regardless of race, color or creed.



White supremacist, and prime minister of Rhodesia, Ian Smith, responded by not extending Mr.



Hubbard's visa.In the meantime, African Americans were coming into their own awareness of their rich history and culture.



Historian and African American Carter G.



Woodson, born in 1875 to former slaves, had made it his life's work to advance an uplifting history of the descendants of Africans in America.



He successfully pushed for a period of time annually for Americans to honor and celebrate Black History.



A week in February for such a celebration was extended to the entire month in 1976.Today, we look around in America and have come to finally celebrate and honor African descendants for helping build America and for inspiring people all over the world through voices of passion, strength and truth.For more information on Mr.



Hubbard, his work in Africa and throughout the world, Scientology and Scientologists, take a tour of the Scientology Information Center located in the stately 1913 Clearwater Building now beautifully restored by the Church of Scientology.



You can also call 727-467-6966, visit www.scientology.org or tune in to the Scientology Network or DirecTV channel 320, which is also streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV or ROKU.The Scientology Information CenterThe Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos.



The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L.



Ron Hubbard, Scientology's Founder.



The Center offers tours to visitors; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.*Merriam-Webster dictionary https://www.merriam-webster.com › dictionary › -- definition #2 of "man" (as used in the above quote): a human being : person

Amber SkjelsetScientology Information Center+1 727-467-6966email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

January 30, 2022, 09:04 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release