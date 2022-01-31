Iraqi ride-hailing App

2022/01/31 | 05:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A ride-hailing app that was launched in Baghdad last month has reportedly closed the largest seed round in the tech history of Iraq.According to Wamda, Baly is backed by Germany's Rocket internet, and raised $10.5 million from Kingsway Capital, MSA Capital, Global Founders Capital, Vostok Ventures, Majid Al Futtaim and March […]

