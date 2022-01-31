Not Just US Veterans: Iraqi Mother Lost Eight Children at Birth After Burn Pit Exposure

2022/01/31 | 12:04 - Source: Iraq News



Items to be burned include batteries, medical waste, amputated body parts, plastics, ammunition, human waste, animal carcasses, rubber, and chemicals.



Exposure to the toxins has caused severe health conditions among American servicemen, including neurological disorders, pulmonary diseases, rare forms of cancer, and many unexplained symptoms.



Thousands of veterans have reportedly died as a result of such toxic exposure.Warda, whose real name was withheld to protect her privacy, was a young mother to three healthy children, the oldest daughter being almost 10 years old, when she was finally able to return to her village near the city of Karma in Iraq.Like many Iraqis displaced during the never-ending wars in their country, Warda wished to return to her village to build a new life shortly after the area was liberated from the terror group Daesh* in 2016.However, what the young Iraqi mother had no way of knowing was how toxic the environment around her village had become after years of heavy fighting and occupation under different military forces.



Karma was one of the key battlegrounds during the US invasion of Iraq and became a stronghold for the US Marine Corps.Like many young women in Iraq, Warda was determined to fulfill her role as a mother by bringing more children into the family.



Unfortunately, exposure to the toxins in her village turned her dream of motherhood into a recurring nightmare.In addition to her struggle with children with birth defects, Warda herself also began to experience health problems, such as pain in her body, allergies, and peeling skin on her fingers, the researcher added.Environmental toxicologist Mozhgan Savabieasfahani was among the first US researchers to establish a link between the spiking rate of birth defects among Iraqi women and how closely they lived to US military bases with burn pits.When reached by Sputnik, Savabieasfahani referred to her latest study, published in 2020, wherein her team concluded that living close to the Ali Air Base, formerly known as the Tallil Air Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq, was associated with significantly higher hair thorium and increased likelihood of congenital anomalies in infants and children.Toxic Practice to Destroy Evidence?Rubaii, the anthropologist conducting research in Iraq, described the nature of the burn pits.The researcher explained how returning to their home villages could have disastrous health consequences for many Iraqis.The researcher added that some burn pits on US military bases were turned into municipal waste disposal sites where different materials continued to be burned.According to Rubaii, it is not just humans who suffer from the adverse health effects from the burn pits on US military bases; farm animals in Iraq face similar health problems.An Iraqi herder who lived 1.5 miles downwind from the Balad Air Base burn pit in Yathrib had 52 cows before the Americans came.



Today, he has just two cows left and is afraid to invest more because so many have died or been born sickly.



Last year, a calf was born with no legs.



It lived 40 days and died.Social StigmaIn a country in which childbearing is a central part of a woman's role in society, Warda's experiences also carried a social stigma.Rubaii highlighted the importance of initiatives from Iraqi doctor Samira Abdulghani in trying to destigmatise birth defects.Rubaii pointed out that many Iraqi women were suffering in silence before this social awareness campaign took place.Disability Care Amid Destroyed InfrastructureNevertheless, the researcher noted that many young Iraqi men are under similar social pressure when their children have birth defects.A young Iraqi construction worker named Ahmed broke down in tears when he talked about the birth defect of his son, according to Rubaii.Unfortunately, for many poor families such as Ahmed's, returning to their villages early to try to rebuild their homes was not a choice, but a necessity of the economic struggles they faced, she added.The researcher pointed out that families of children with birth defects who survived and had to live with their disabilities, like Ahmed's son, faced the most challenges because of the ruined public health infrastructure in Iraq during the US invasion.Solidarity With IraqisThanks to persistent efforts from various NGOs, such as Burn Pits 360, as well as public awareness campaigns led by US celebrities including Jon Stewart, a number of new laws have been introduced in the United States in recent years to address the health problems among US veterans caused by exposure to burn pits.The landmark victory of US veterans over the negative health impact of burn pits made Rubaii argue that Iraqi residents, who suffered the same exposure, deserve equal attention.The researcher suggested that there's the possibility of solidarity between the campaign for US veterans and advocacy for Iraqi residents who have experienced the same miseries.Rubaii noted that the success of the US veterans' campaign to raise awareness about burn pits resulted from vivid storytelling from those who experienced the worst health consequences.



She, therefore, hopes that similar stories about Iraqis who suffered from exposure to burn pits could lead to new US efforts to address the adverse impact on foreign nationals who were also exposed.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states. 