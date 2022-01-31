RJ Resumes Its Operations To Najaf In Iraq On Feb. 8

2022/01/31 | 23:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Royal Jordanian will resume its flights to the Iraqi city of Najaf on Feb.8 this year, three times a week, increasing the destinations the company serves in Iraq to five.The other four are Baghdad, Basra, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

President/CEO Samer Majali said that resuming operations to Najaf will serve RJ’s strategy, which is now focused at strengthening operations, increasing frequency of intra-regional travel, and supporting commercial, social and cultural relations between the two countries, as well as encouraging tourism to Jordan and bolstering transit operations through Queen Alia International Airport.



This route is bound to serve businessmen, students and Najaf citizens who wish to travel to Amman and beyond on RJ’s wide network.

He added that RJ operates more than 30 weekly flights between Jordan and Iraq; 14 weekly flights to Baghdad, 9 weekly flights to Erbil and 3 weekly flights to each of Najaf, Basra and Sulaymaniyah.



He noted that the company is now offering a discount of up to 20% on the ticket fares to these stations.

Passengers who wish to book to/from Najaf are invited to visit rj.com or RJ’s mobile app, or call the Call Center at +962 5100000 or visit RJ’s global sales offices or their preferred travel agent.