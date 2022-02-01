Iraq and Saudi Arabia to Cooperate in Agriculture

2022/02/01 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Karim Al-Khafaji, and the Saudi Minister of Agriculture, Water and Environment, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) promoting cooperation in the areas of agriculture and fisheries.The agreement includes cooperation in a number of fields, including: plant production and plant pest control, support […]

