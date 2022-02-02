Former CEO of GKP Jailed for Tax Evasion

2022/02/02 | 05:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A US court has sentenced the former CEO of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) to five years in prison for tax evasion.According to a statement from the US Department of Justice, Todd Kozel used offshore structures, trusts, and bank accounts to conceal a portion of his undeclared income from the U.S.government.[…]

