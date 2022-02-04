Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) Committed to Holdings in Defense Stocks as Risks of Conflict Escalate Globally

2022/02/05 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq News

As Geopolitical risks of conflict escalate globally, the Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) remains committed to investment holdings in defense stocks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Russia's recent military build-up on the Ukraine border is a reminder that the defense industry is critical for maintaining peace.



It is often said that the best defense is a good offense.Under normal market conditions, the Vice Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from a group of vice industries that includes defense/aerospace.The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) invests in domestic and foreign companies engaged in the aerospace and defense industries, owners and operators of casinos and gaming facilities, manufacturers of cigarettes and other tobacco products, and brewers, distillers, vintners and producers of other alcoholic beverages.



Originally founded in 1994 as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors.



