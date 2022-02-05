Forming New Iraqi Govt

2022/02/05 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council.
Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq is forming a new government.
But getting there will be complicated.
Whatever the outcome of the ongoing negotiations, the prospects of the next government will depend on […]
