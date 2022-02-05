Al-Kadhimi describes Iran-Iraq ties as privileged

2022/02/05 | 20:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Saturday of a telephone conversation between Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during which they discussed the relations between the two countries.

According to an official statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's public relations department, the telephone conversation focused on the development of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in various fields and at all levels.

"Relations between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran are privileged," the statement said, noting that the Iraqi prime minister emphasized the importance of regional initiatives aimed at bringing regional countries closer to each other.

According to the report, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, in turn, praised Iraq's efforts to converge views and strengthen security and stability in the region, stressing, "Any action taken by any side that aims to destabilize Iraq and undermine its security that affects its regional and international position is condemned."

According to a readout of the telephone conversation released by the Iranian Presidency, Raeisi said during the phone conversation that the expansion and deepening of relations between the two countries has always been emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, "In the foreign policy of the 13th Administration regarding the expansion of relations with neighboring and regional countries, Iraq has a privileged position."

The President added, "A strong and comprehensive government and a strong and united society in Iraq have always been emphasized by Iran."

Pointing out that Tehran and Baghdad had a successful experience in dealing with ISIL and Takfiri groups, which could continue in the field of strengthening regional security and stability, Raeisi said, "All problems and issues in the region can be resolved provided that transregional powers stop their intervention."

"The problems in the region are the result of the Americans' extravagance, and if they are expelled from the region in a real way, we will see that the countries of the region themselves can fully establish peace, stability and security by working together in the region," he said.

Ayatollah Raeisi praised the Iraqi government's efforts to hold talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and noted, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to continue these talks until a result is reached, provided that the Saudis are willing to continue the talks in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect."

Referring to the hardships inflicted on the Yemeni people, the President expressed hope that the Iraqi government would be able to take the lead in a regional initiative to lift the siege and enforce the rights of the Yemeni people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi also said in the phone call that increasing the level of economic exchanges with Iran is very important for Iraq, adding.



"Baghdad fully welcomes the policy of expanding Iran's neighborhood and regional relations and we hope the level of cooperation and relations between the two countries will increase and deepen."

KI/FNA14001116000664: president.ir