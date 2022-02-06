A New Era of Empowering Start-Ups: How Samantha Glover is Facilitating Incredible Growth Through Big Data

2022/02/06 | 22:42 - Source: Iraq News

The Esteemed Technologist, Data Scientist, Mathematician, Inventor and Growth Marketing Consultant is Helping Businesses Thrive with Data-Driven Results

Businesses operate on effective systems, the ability to measure activities is a necessary defense for big businesses.”

— Samantha Glover

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no secret that owning a business amid the digital renaissance is not exactly the easiest task.



From confusing data to emerging technologies, market saturation, and uncertain returns on investments, it can quickly become overwhelming and leave start-up owners feeling as if they are throwing darts to see what sticks.



However, data expert Samantha Glover has recently launched her very own data consulting agency, Box of Ambrosia, to help redefine the modern standard of success for start-ups.Holding an innate understanding of data, technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive modeling, Samantha Glover is effectively empowering start-ups to propel beyond the standard competitive landscape using data to validate and enhance the minimum viable product in addition to market entry.



These strategies take a deep dive into the raw data to produce impactful insights that help drive educated business decisions.Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping start-ups thrive; Samantha Glover’s purpose-driven has come to fruition with the launch of Box of Ambrosia.To learn more about Samantha Glover, please visit: https://www.boxofambrosia.co/About Samantha GloverSamantha Glover is an experienced Technologist, Data Scientist, Mathematician, Inventor, and Growth Marketing Consultant based in Los Angeles.



Leveraging an immaculate background in mathematics, programming, data science, and marketing, Samantha Glover has launched her own data consulting agency, Box of Ambrosia, serving business start-ups.



Her expertise has been relied on in fin-tech, ed-tech, med-tech, e-commerce, and various government campaigns.Website: https://www.boxofambrosia.co/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/samanthaglover/Clubhouse: https://clubhousedb.com/user/samgloverdataFor more information or press inquiries, please contact Samantha Glover at info@boxofambrosia.com (747) 241-6189

Samantha GloverBox of Ambrosia+1 747-241-6189info@boxofambrosia.com

