4th R Foundation Is Honored To Announce The Founding Of The Wisdom Innovation Center (WIC) Franchise For All Nations

Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health.

Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence.

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

We are looking to establish WICs worldwide.



The world needs to make WICs as common as health clubs.



WICs are emotional health clubs for the brain & mind.

We are appealing to the world-changers who are trying to create one or two attributes of wisdom to go full throttle for wisdom.



By creating wisdom all its attributes will emerge creating a wise world”

— Sajid Khan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wisdom innovation centers will train the masses to become emotionally healthy/wise.



Just as we have health clubs for the physical body, we will help create health clubs for optimizing the brain and mind worldwide.



We will create an emotionally super healthy world, hopefully with the partnership of world-improving activists.



They will open their own WICs in their part of the world.



We will provide them with all the information needed for free.



All those interested please contact by email.http://www.wisdompage.com/2014%20Articles/Creating%20Wisdom%20June2014%20Sajid%20Khan.pdfhttp://www.einpresswire.com/article/466590854/let-us-wake-up-to-the-true-nature-of-wisdom-and-together-make-the-world-wise-let-s-wipe-out-ignoranceAN APPEAL TO ALL THE WORLD-CHANGING INCISIVE ACTIVISTS.Our experts continue to solve the problems of society with half-baked knowledge.



While Mind education has progressed by leaps and bounds, Brain education has remained as primitive as ever.



As brain education determines human nature, our human nature has remained as primitive as ever.Our experts have concluded that fundamental human nature is animal-human nature, and so their efforts are directed to managing and controlling the animal in us through carrots and sticks.



They must wake up to the fact that a faulty upbringing creates the animal part of our nature.The majority of humanity is provided an upbringing that is emotionally challenged, and as a result, society is emotionally challenged.



Wisdom springs from emotional health, and so by providing an emotionally healthy upbringing, a Wise Society can be created.Wisdom no longer needs to be in the domain of philosophy! Wisdom can be the highest science!If our activists want to OPTIMIZE the world, we will show them how.1) WISDOM SECTION.Compare the research of the mind with researching water.



The researchers seeking to know water took a different route.



They did not ask what water was.



They researched the properties of water and how these properties could be harnessed.



Today from the water wheel, we have gone to harnessing the energy of the hydrogen atom.



Imagine if the scientists were only researching what water is; where would the water industry be today.



Even if we know what the mind is, we will only benefit from harnessing its properties.



Harnessing the properties is what counts in terms of actual benefits.



We took the water route to research and discover the mind and wisdom.https://www.einpresswire.com/article/379533579/creating-definitions-that-make-the-world-wiseWisdom will be explained in the following manner:https://brainwizard.medium.com/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64ahttps://drive.google.com/file/d/13j3_nw7DrB4ho-Jwlq7cO1OtUvO_Jmyw/view?usp=sharinghttps://www.einnews.com/pr_news/538776131/the-emotional-health-magazine-promoting-wisdom-through-wise-parenting-of-the-young-and-brain-therapy-of-the-resthttps://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=4TH+R+FOUNDATION+VIDEOS&view=detail&mid=19F5455495927D3B48D219F5455495927D3B48D2&FORM=VIREhttps://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/293491/4th-r-foundation-we-have-figured-out-the-fundamental-causes-of-the-current-economic-and-emotional-mess-in-the-world-by-figuring-out-answers-to-some-of-the-mysteries-of-philosophy-science-and-religionWe explain and take action on 'Why wait for old age to become wise.



We help by getting rid of the wisdom blocking emotional baggage ASAP.Here are some of the ways we help clean the emotional baggage.1)When someone has hurt you in the long-gone past;Are you going to let them keep hurting you?The emotional hurt is still playing like a broken record.It keeps you emotionally challenged.



Get free of it.You clean your house every day.You take a bath every day.You brush your teeth every day.So start cleaning your brain every day.Close your eyes and imagine you are a childReimagine some past specific incidentWhere you were slapped into painFeel that pain as if it is happening now.Expose this childhood pain to your currentAdulthood reality of pure life.Bathe your childhood anchored brainWith your adult anchored mind.Mindfully feel your childhood insults.While enjoying your present life success.Show your confused childhood brain that.It is now a knowing adult.Sprinkle your imaginary childhood longingsWith the sweet achievements of today.Let your brain watch your mind.Let your mind watch your brain.And let your pure self watch bothThe brain and mind observe each other.Let your current reality generated pure selfExpose the hollowness of the child selfFeel the pain of the old memories generatedBy the Phony trophy self-imageThat is inflicting real painControlling your current adult life.Show the child in you who is the boss.2)a) https://www.einpresswire.com/article/132998220/a-new-key-to-the-art-of-living-braintecnessb) https://www.einpresswire.com/article/136087104/braintecness-the-next-generation-mindfulness-the-latest-science-of-becoming-your-pure-self3) Coaching each individual to optimize their mind and brain by opening their third eye.https://www.poemhunter.com/poem/the-third-eye-everyone-has-it-including-you/UPBRINGING SECTION.https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/129471443/how-we-figured-out-wisdom-from-the-story-of-adam-and-eveSHY POWER SECTION.https://www.thepetitionsite.com/7/calling-all-shy-people-to-wake-up-to-their-shypower/EMOTIONAL HEALTH SECTION.https://www.einpresswire.com/article/522329267/emotional-health-affects-80-of-humanity-is-confused-as-mental-health-that-affects-10-will-our-leaders-ever-wake-upGUIDANCE FOR GOVERNMENTS AND EDUCATION DEPARTMENTS SECTIONhttps://www.einnews.com/pr_news/561833678/an-open-letter-to-mayor-eric-adams-and-all-the-borough-presidentshttps://www.einpresswire.com/article/522329267/emotional-health-affects-80-of-humanity-is-confused-as-mental-health-that-affects-10-will-our-leaders-ever-wake-uphttps://www.einpresswire.com/article/525908495/finally-a-team-of-nobel-prize-winners-are-saying-and-asking-for-action-what-i-have-been-saying-and-asking-for-50-yearsHELPING PREVENT DIVORCE

SECTION TO TRAIN AND CREATE WHOLE NEW PROFESSIONS OF EMOTIONAL HEALTH-RELATED PROFESSIONALS.

Sajid Khan, President4th R Foundation+1 201-450-8098email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

Our HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR AND PRICELESS APPLICATIONS.



THE WORLD REQUIRES EMOTIONAL HEALTH POWER THROUGH BRAIN THERAPY OF THE OLD AND WISE UPBRING.

