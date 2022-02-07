Hall of Fame Running Back Marshall Faulk Shares the Truth About Drugs

2022/02/07 | 14:32 - Source: Iraq News

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk is a national spokesperson for Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

In Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, Marshall Faulk wants his fans to educate themselves about drugs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Knowledge is power,” says Marshall Faulk, NFL Most Valuable Player when the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.



This is not only important for making the most of your talent and building a career, it is true when it comes to other life choices.

Faulk is a national spokesperson for Foundation for a Drug-Free World.



In Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, Faulk is inviting fans to sign up for and take the online drug education courses on the Drug-Free World website at www.drugfreeworld.org/course.



The online course is free of charge and available to all, with materials in 20 languages.



And the need for people to educate themselves on this subject has never been more important.

According to the CDC, overdose deaths in the U.S., already on the rise before the outbreak of COVID-19, have greatly accelerated during the pandemic.

In L.A.



County alone, accidental drug overdose deaths increased 52 percent during the first 10 months of the pandemic, driven largely by methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“When we educate kids on the truth about drugs they have the knowledge to decide for themselves and not give in to pressures from peers or dealers,” Faulk says.

Parents need this information too.



“Drugs are something that is someone else’s problem until it’s your kid and by then it’s too late,” Faulk says.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

No one, especially not a young person, likes to be lectured about what he or she can or cannot do.



So the Foundation provides the facts that empower youth to make the self-determined decision not to take drugs.

For more information, visit the Drug-Free World website.

CoordinatorFoundation for a Drug-Free World+1 888-668-6378email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

February 07, 2022, 07:46 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?