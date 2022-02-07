Clinetel Records Tops the Charts with Two Back-to-Back Number One Hit Singles

2022/02/07 | 23:40 - Source: Iraq News

Debut recording artist, JoZie

Recording artist, Luckie Boy

Recording artists, JoZie and Luckie Boy reach number one on the Euro and World charts

I have a feeling JoZie's abilities are going to put her well ahead of the competition in the near future.”

— Pangea Magazine

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville based Clinetel Records has topped the charts in Europe and the world with back-to-back number one hits by recording artist, JoZie and Luckie Boy.



JoZie reached number one last week with her debut worldwide radio single, "My Lucky Song" written by hit songwriters, Thornton Cline and Lacie Carpenter.



Luckie Boy hit number one this week with his worldwide radio single, "Oceans Deep" written by celebrated hit songwriter, Thornton Cline.



Both artists reached the number one positions on the Euro Indie Network Top 100 chart and the World Indie Top 100 music chart.



Last week, Luckie Boy's "Ocean Deep" charted at number 15 on the official U.S.



Top 20 Countdown Show, heard from coast to coast from Hollywood, California.Music critics have hailed both JoZie and Luckie Boy with rave reviews.Luckie Boy hails from a small town in Indiana and is a graduate of an audio engineering school in 2018 in Nashville.



He has recorded and produced tracks since he was 14 years old when his mother gave him an Apple Mac Pro book.



Luckie Boy met hit songwriter, Thornton Cline in Nashville and the two of them began collaborating.



Their collaboration resulted in an uptempo pop song they both loved and thought was commercial enough to be produced and recorded.



Nashville producer, Levi Bennington produced the tracks and then recorded Luckie Boy.



The song was selected by Musik and Film president, Stephen Wrench, a veteran hit producer who once recorded and produced the hit single, “867-5309” for Tommy Tutone, “Eye of the Tiger” for Survivor, and for other major artists.Long Beach, California native, JoZie started singing at age eight, when her dad gave her a karaoke machine for her birthday.



She sang her heart out to tunes by Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna and Gwen Stefani.



JoZie’s dream was to be a pop star one day, performing before thousands on the big stage; and touring with some of her favorite pop female singers.



JoZie’s mom and dad gave her piano lessons at age 10, with voice lessons following at 12.



When JoZie turned 15, heartfelt melodies and lyrics began to pour from her easily.



Her parents and friends realized she had a gift for writing catchy, commercial songs.At age 18, JoZie moved to Music City, USA, the hotbed home of some of the most talented songwriters and singers in the world.



JoZie developed her songwriter craft and singing skills through collaborating with some of Nashville’s finest singers and songwriters.



In 2020, JoZie teamed up with hit songwriters, Thornton Cline and Lacie Carpenter to begin writing for her first EP project.



She signed a staff songwriting publishing deal in early 2021 and was invited to join the Nashville based record label, Clinetel Records in late 2021.Thornton Cline has been nominated multiple times for Grammy and Dove Awards.



Cline has received a platinum award for certified sales of one million units for his hit song, “Love is the Reason”.



Cline has been honored with “Songwriter of the Year” twice in a row.



Thornton Cline has had his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, Gloria Gaynor, Rebecca Holden, Gary Puckett (The Union Gap), Tim Murphy, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Ray Peterson, and 150 independent and major artists.



Many of his tunes have reached the top of the charts.



Cline is a traditionally published author of 32 fiction and non-fiction books.



In 2017, Thornton Cline was awarded the first place Maxy Literary Award for "Children's Book of the Year" for one of his books.



In April, Cline was inducted into the Tennessee Songwriters Association International Songwriters Hall of Fame in Nashville.Lacie Carpenter is an award-winning musician and known as a dynamic performer.



Nashville-based, Carpenter is constantly working on her next project.



Her first album, produced by the legendary Wayne Moss, “Nothing is Real” received rave reviews within the Americana genre and a Grammy nod.



Her song, “Back Together” is the theme song for the World Craniofacial Foundation and “Standing in the Rain” was the number one requested song in Virginia (2018-2019).



Carpenter’s recent song, “My Lucky Song” reached number one on the World Indie Charts and the Euro Indie Network Charts with co-writer, Thornton Cline.



This is Carpenter’s first number one hit song.



Oceans Deep by Luckie Boy

