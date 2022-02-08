2022/02/08 | 03:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced total financial revenues from oil exports to $75.650 billion for 2021, which it says is a marked increase on budgeted expectations for the year.The Ministry's Deputy for Upstream Affairs, Kareem Hattab, pointed to the commitment of the OPEC+ producers in achieving stability in oil markets, […]

read more Iraq Oil Exports Exceed $75bn in 2021 first appeared on Iraq Business News.