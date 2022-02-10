Egyptian Contractors to get $450m Iraqi Housing Projects

2022/02/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Three Egyptian construction companies are poised to win major contracts for housing projects in Iraq.In an interview with Egypt's Al-Dustour news service, Jaber Al-Hassani, Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Housing, said Iraq intends to sign contracts this month with three companies nominated by the Egyptian Ministry of Housing; one will […]

