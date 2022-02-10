First Export of Iraqi Sulfur

2022/02/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's General Customs Authority has announced that Iraq has made its first export of sulfur (sulphur).
The 4,540-ton shipment was sent by ship to India earlier this week.
Sulfur is used in many applications including fertilisers and pharmaceuticals.
(Source: Ministry of Finance)
