First Export of Iraqi Sulfur
2022/02/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's General Customs Authority has announced that Iraq has made its first export of sulfur (sulphur).

The 4,540-ton shipment was sent by ship to India earlier this week.

Sulfur is used in many applications including fertilisers and pharmaceuticals.

(Source: Ministry of Finance)

