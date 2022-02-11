2022/02/11 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Ministry of Finance is to provide financing of 28.2 billion dinars ($19.3) to build a 95-km long coastal road along the Shatt al-Arab waterway.The plan was approved at this week's cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.According to the Cabinet Spokesperson, the Minister of Culture Hassan Nadhem, the […]

read more $19m for New Road along Shatt al-Arab first appeared on Iraq Business News.