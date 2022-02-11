DNO reports Record Revenues

2022/02/11 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported record revenues exceeding USD 1 billion in 2021, up 63 percent from a year earlier, on the back of high oil and gas prices and solid production performance.Annual operating profit climbed to USD 321 million, reversing operating loss of USD 315 million in 2020.[…]

