Ericsson to Review Investigation into Compliance in Iraq

2022/02/12 | 16:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Swedish telecoms company Ericsson has said it is reviewing its investigation into past compliance concerns in Iraq.In a press release, the company said: "Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has received questions from media regarding past compliance related matters in Iraq.It appears media will focus on the conduct of business in unstable regions […]

