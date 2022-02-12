Ericsson to Review Investigation into Compliance in Iraq

2022/02/12 | 16:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Swedish telecoms company Ericsson has said it is reviewing its investigation into past compliance concerns in Iraq.
In a press release, the company said: "Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has received questions from media regarding past compliance related matters in Iraq.
It appears media will focus on the conduct of business in unstable regions […]
