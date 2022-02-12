Iraq falls to New Low in Democracy Index

2022/02/12 | 16:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has fallen to a new low in the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual Democracy Index.Ranking joint 116th out of 167 countries, along with Mozambique, Iraq is classified as "authoritarian".The score is Iraq's lowest since the Index was created in 2006.Within the Middle East region, Iraq ranks 9th out of […]

